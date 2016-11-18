By Diana Whittle

As the Kyrene School District’s new superintendent, Dr. Jan Vesely, shared her priorities during two recent community forums, it became clear that greater educational choice is a driving force behind her 90-day plan for the district.

Parents at the forum heard first-hand about new curriculums that could be offered to students in upcoming school years.

At this point, it was noted, the ideas presented are considered options and remain in the planning phase. All curriculum changes will require Governing Board review and approval.

The options will be discussed again at an upcoming study session on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Final recommendations will be voted on at board meeting scheduled Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“Parents should be re-assured that any and all changes will be in keeping with Kyrene standards,” said Vesely.

“We are not trying to become similar to the more limited focus of a charter school.”

All the proposals are currently available at the district’s website on the Superintendent’s Priorities page at www.kyrene.org

After receiving Governing Board input and direction, Vesely and her leadership team will go on location by visiting the involved school sites to discuss in person the next steps.

The principal of the Kyrene Traditional Academy- Sureño Campus in Chandler, Dr. Marianne Lescher, told those attending the forum about the proposed re-design for middle-school grades.

Currently, KTA enrolls only kindergarten to fifth grade; under the new plan it would expand to be available in sixth through eighth grades.

“Our curriculum emphasizes core values and traditional education, including wearing uniforms,” explained Lescher.

“KTA is designated as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2015 by the U.S. Department of Education. Our philosophy is that kids need to know that the work they do in school does matter for their future in life and for college entrance.”

Another option being explored for middle-school students is to expand dual-language curriculum to extend through eighth grade.

The dual-language program is now offered at Kyrene del Norte and Kyrene de Los Lagos elementary schools.

A panel discussion at the forum included teachers, administrator and community members who explained that an expanded Dual Language program would provide K-8 students with literacy and content in both English and Spanish.

The current principal of Norte, Jaime Soto, said:

“Dual language benefits students both socially and cognitively. We observe our students develop greater non-verbal problem-solving abilities and more flexible thinking in addition to more cultural understanding.”

The third option discussed at the forum was to adopt the International Baccalaureate curriculum, which is affiliated with the worldwide IB program.

That program challenges students with a different learning method that encourages them to participate through more personal inquiry and problem solving.

This option would need to become accredited by the IB program guidelines, so it would require more time to implement, noted Spencer Fallgatter, principal of Kyrene de la Mariposa elementary.

All the options under consideration allow families the opportunity to explore the best option for their children.

The district plans to send an email with a link to a survey, which will allow individuals a chance to comment on the options or ask questions.

The survey also will be posted on the district website under the Announcements section.