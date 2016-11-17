This year’s Blake Norvell Smile Scholarship fundraising event is due to launch the day after Thanksgiving, with hopes for the same level of in-kind donations from local businesses that were received last year.

This year, the fund will award three $1,000 scholarships to Corona del Sol High School seniors.

Kickoff for the campaign will be at Sandbar Mexican Grill starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, just as the ASU/UA football game gets underway. Plenty of big screen TVs will be available.

More than 70 community businesses have donated items for the raffle and silent auction that will accompany the event.

Participants who contribute $10 will receive a “Smile” wristband, which entitles the bearer to participate in a raffle

($5 per ticket, $20 for five) and silent auction.

Donated items include a flat-screen TV, tools, golf, a sailing adventure, scuba-diving lessons, a custom corn-hole game, hot air balloon excursion, auto detailing, pet grooming, massages, salon and spa gift certificates, theater tickets, local restaurant and business gift certificates, overnight packages in Prescott and Sedona, and other items.

Norvell was a popular Corona student and ASU graduate who died in June 2013.

High school seniors wishing to be considered for a Smile Scholarship should go to www.tempe.dollarsforscholars.org , click on the Students and Parents tab toward the top of the screen, then follow the red arrow link (“Click to Login”) and create an account.

To make a donation, go to www.tempe.dollarsforscholars.org , and designate Blake Norvell Smile Scholarship.

For questions or help, email Nori Cannell, board secretary, at noricannell@gmail.com .