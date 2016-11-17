The city’s wide ranging diversity and its abundance of talent were factors in an investment of nearly $34 million in developing a new Tempe location for ADP, a global provider of payroll and other human-resources services.

ADP plans to hire 1,500 employees and open its new facility sometime next spring in what most recently was the US Airways building at 111 Rio Salado Parkway.

Said Debbie Dyson, a corporate vice president at the firm:

“As we sourced the best areas for ADP, the attraction of the extensive diversity and talent in Tempe best fit our needs for inclusion in our ADP family. Our associates are a key component to providing the best service experience our clients expect. With its talent and location, Tempe is the right fit for ADP.”

Of the 1,500 new positions, most will be in what Dyson referred to as the service and implementation arena.

Partners in this effort include Gov. Doug Ducey’s Office, the city of Tempe, Arizona Commerce Authority and Greater Phoenix Economic Council.

Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell said he was pleased to hear the news.

“We are thrilled to welcome ADP to the city of Tempe. The new jobs will contribute to Tempe’s diverse economy and be part of the great things happening in downtown Tempe.”

A former assistant city attorney in Mesa and longtime partner in a prominent Valley law firm has been appointed Chandler’s city attorney.

The Chandler City Council approved an employment contract and appointed Kelly Schwab as the city attorney at the council’s Nov. 7 meeting. She succeeds Kay Bigelow, who retired.

Said Mayor Jay Tibshraeny:

“Kelly will be a tremendous asset to the City Council and to our community. She brings a wealth of experience and a true passion for Chandler and for the position of city attorney. I look forward to working with her well into the future on matters important to the city and our residents.”

Schwab has served as an assistant city attorney in Mesa for the past year. Prior to that, she was a partner in a Phoenix area law firm for 10 years and represented numerous Arizona cities and towns as their legal counsel during her 24 years in private practice. She earned a Doctorate from the University of Arizona College of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Justice Studies from Arizona State University.

She chairs the Public Law Section for the State Bar of Arizona and is an executive board member on the Alliance for Construction Excellence.

She also is member of the Arizona State Bar and is admitted to the United States Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

She started in her new Chandler position on Nov. 14.