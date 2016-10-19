Mesa Community College has joined its 10 sister campuses Valley-wide in responding to the recent closure of three ITT Technical Institute locations, offering help to the now displaced ITT students as they transition into a new educational environment.

An MCC spokeswoman said Maricopa Community Colleges are offering support, advice and academic counseling to the more than 1,000 affected students who are in various stages of academic degree or certificate completion.

Because the accreditation processes of the community colleges and ITT are distinctly different, former ITT Tech students are being encouraged to contact the Maricopa Community College nearest them to help them navigate their transition or to complete an online ITT Tech Student contact form .

Doing so will help ensure that each student will receive individual attention and academic advisement, said the spokeswoman. In this process, enrollment specialists will help students navigate academic program selection, transcript review and financial aid needs.

As to how MCC might provide a resource for transitioning students, Michael Voss, the college’s dean for career and technical education, offered guidance to help ease the shift to a new environment.

“MCC offers more than 30 career and technical programs and over 100 degrees and certificates,” said Voss.

“We will work closely with the displaced students and others who will benefit from the breadth of programs and knowledgeable faculty at MCC, helping each to achieve their individual goals.”

Community College Chancellor Maria Harper-Marinick was similarly supportive.

“Navigating a change in colleges and academic programs is complex and can be frustrating for students who don’t know where to turn,” she said.

“As community advocates for education, we feel the best service that we can provide at this time is individual attention so that each student can find a Maricopa Community College degree or certificate program that’s right for them. What matters most is that we provide the support these students need in order to meet their academic goals.”

Details of the enrollment and advisement process for displaced students are in the process of being finalized.

Students who complete the ITT Tech Student contact form will be contacted within approximately seven business days.

The Maricopa Community College District includes 10 regionally accredited colleges: Mesa, Chandler-Gilbert, Estrella Mountain, GateWay, Glendale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Rio Salado, Scottsdale and South Mountain, as well as the Maricopa Corporate College, serving more than 100,000 students with two-year degree, certificate and university transfer programs.