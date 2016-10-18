The Tempe Chamber of Commerce has named the current president and chief executive officer of the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce as the successor to Mary Ann Miller, who retired effective Oct. 1.

Anne Gill will assume the role of president and CEO of the Tempe Chamber on Oct. 31.

Brian Wood, the Tempe Chamber’s board chairman, called Gill a skilled nonprofit leader with more than 25 years of business administration experience, excelling in corporate development, community outreach, fundraising and special-events management.

“This is an exciting time for our organization,” said Wood. “Anne is an exceptional talent who epitomizes professionalism. She brings energy, inspiration, intelligence and business acumen to the president and CEO position. She is a proven and visionary leader—the perfect person to elevate the Tempe Chamber to the next level.”

Gill serves on the Arizona Chamber Executives Board of Directors as its legislative chair, sits on the South Mountain Community College President’s Community Advisory Council, co-chairs the Tempe Kyrene Business Advisory Council and is a member of the Western Association of Chamber Executives.

She holds a B.A. in International Business from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Sean Donovan will continue to serve as the Tempe Chamber’s interim president until Gill officially takes over. Donovan has been with the chamber for 10 years and is concurrently holding the job of vice president of media and program development.

Terri Kimble, CEO and president of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, said she sees a bright future for Tempe with Gill at the helm.

“I think Anne is in a great position to rely on her astute chamber and nonprofit leadership skills to grow the Tempe Chamber,” Kimble said.

“As with any new position, once she gets past the learning curve with a new board of directors and membership, I see nothing but good things happening in Tempe.”