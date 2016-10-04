Four Peaks Oktoberfest is approaching fast, and it’s time to start planning for the festival fun that runs for three days at Tempe Town Lake starting Friday, Oct. 7.

For many, say planners, it’s about the beer and the music. But for others, the food is where it’s at. After all, where else can you so easily try a different cuisine at each meal?

Here’s a preview of some of the mouth-watering food options available this year—all subject to change as the event’s schedule receives its final touches.

• Affogotto Food Truck: Try a swirl of creamy soft serve ice cream topped with espresso;

• Honey Bears BBQ: Pork, Chicken and Peach Cobbler, coming right up with all the fixin’s;

• Tempe Sister Cities: As tradition dictates, volunteers will host an authentic German menu;

• Island Noodles: Wok-fried Soba noodles for a “taste of the islands.” (For health-conscious visitors, there’s also a lighter side—with no dairy or nuts in any of the recipes;

• Fry Bread Inc: The Works is a meal itself, with ground beef, cheese, lettuce and beans. Looking for something sweet? Try the traditional powdered sugar, chocolate delight or cinnamon & sugar fry bread varieties;

• Tee’s Concessions: Two words—Lobster mac & cheese. That in itself can be enough to draw hungry passersby into a food dream world.

And if lobster isn’t for you, Bacon Mac and Pork Mac, along with Philly Cheesesteaks and Garlic Fries, provide a sampling of everything a fair foodie could want, and more;

• Street Tacos/Showtime Concessions: No festival foodland would be complete without street tacos and nachos. This is the spot to grab both. Grilled steak and chicken tacos, “walking” tacos and a special treat called pizza-box nachos are also there for the asking;

• The Egg Roll Booth: Pick up some handmade (and homemade) egg rolls. However, that isn’t all that’s to be find at this foodie booth. Traditional Chinese fare is definitely a hot commodity at this location, with potstickers, orange chicken and teriyaki skewers.

• Velmar Foods-Arizona Gold: It wouldn’t be an Arizona foodie stop without a little taste of the Southwest. Two kinds of Chimichangas—Beans & Cheese, Chicken Green Chili—and so many other great tastes to tickle the taste buds.

• Mustache Pretzels: Do you like pretzels? Delicious, hand-rolled pretzels, both snack- and full-size available.

Flavors include Original, Cinnamon Sugar and Nut’stache (salted caramel plus nuts). Dipping sauces available as well.

No matter what sort of food you like, from sweet to spicy and everything in between, there’s something available for everyone.

Details: www.FourpeaksOktoberfest.com.