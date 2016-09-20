A Tempe Bike Hero can be a Clark Kent or a Superman when it comes to promoting the bicycling way.

What matters, though, is making life better for the community’s two-wheelers.

So, whether it’s done in a low-key manner or with public applause, making biking better in the city is what characterizes the person or organization whose efforts justify the annual recognition.

The Tempe Transportation Commission is accepting nominations for its 2017 award through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Nominated individuals, businesses and organizations must live or have a presence in Tempe to be eligible.

For more information or to obtain a Tempe Bike Hero Award nomination form, visit www.tempe.gov/bikehero or call 480-350-8663.