While those who live in colder climates brace themselves for the dip in fall temperatures, residents of Tempe and West Chandler kick up their heels. The advent of cooler weather means outdoor entertainment opportunities start to abound.

One such opportunity is the annual Rock the Block event in downtown Chandler. The festivities begin at noon in at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park at the Downtown Chandler Stage and runs until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The free, family-friendly block party features live entertainment on multiple stages, including the Chandler’s Got Talent competition. Be sure to bring the children. They’ll enjoy the Kids Zone with interactive games and rides, face painting and inflatables.

For the older crowd, there’s a family-friendly beer garden plus more than 100 retail, plus arts and crafts vendors. And, should you work up an appetite during the 10-hour-long extravaganza, top local restaurants and food trucks will be on hand.

The seventh annual Rock the Block celebrates the dynamic lifestyle of Chandler. The title sponsor for this year’s event is Achen-Gardner Construction, a civil contractor specializing in utility, roadway and highway construction. The company is based in Chandler.

Information: rocktheblockaz.com