A new Tempe office of what has been called the leading global end-to-end provider of payroll and production management services for all aspects of the entertainment industry is coming to offices in the Hayden Station area of downtown Tempe.

The Entertainment Partners technology team will be responsible for key components of the company’s payroll, accounting and workflow management products.

According to a media announcement, the Tempe office represents a turning point for the company’s technology-driven mission to modernize back office production in television and film.

Greater Phoenix’s rapidly growing technology sector and large, skilled workforce were major draws for the company, as were the region’s quality of life and close proximity to major West Coast markets.

Entertainment Partners worked with the city of Tempe and the Greater Phoenix Economic Council in selecting Greater Phoenix for its newest office.