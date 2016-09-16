An educational walk honoring survivors of prostate cancer and remembering those who have lost their battle to the deadly disease will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Kiwanis Park.

The first 100 men to register for the walk receive a free prostate cancer screening. Two mobile medical units will be on site with board-certified urologists.

Event activities include vendor booths, live entertainment, food and refreshments. Information on prostate cancer also will be available.

Prostate cancer survivors and honorary walk co-chairs will be Derrick Hall, CEO/President of the Arizona Diamondbacks; Mike Haynes, NFL Hall-of-Famer; and Matt Mauro, 12 News anchor. All will also be event emcees.

Register online at prostatecheckup.org or by phone at 480-964-3013.