Water 101: An SRP primer on Valley’s vital resource

Diving into the intricacies of Tempe’s and Chandler’s water supply wouldn’t be complete without including the Valley’s No. 1 purveyor of the golden elixir of our Valley’s existence, Salt River Project.

Thus, those interested in learning more about how SRP serves its statewide constituency will find a virtual font of information at the Tempe-based utility’s 10th annual all-day water educational forum on Monday, Oct. 24 at SRP’s PERA Club.

SRP 101-Water is designed to provide municipal and other external customers with a better understanding of SRP’s history, organization, water rights associated with shareholder and other lands, water operations, water management and planning, as well as other issues that affect SRP’s water business.

The program is free of charge, and expected to run from 8 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Information Richard Siegel, 602-236-2277, or Richard.Siegel@srpnet.com.