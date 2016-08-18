Veterinarians teach care, first aid for furry friends

Registration is underway for adult and children’s classes offered at University Animal Hospital under auspices of the Tempe Parks and Recreation Department.

Classes available during the coming season include:

Claws and Paws: A one-session class offering first-hand experience with various pet animals. Included will be a simple art project, a story, music and a tour of the animal hospital and kennels. Parents are welcome. For ages 4-6 years. Oct. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Fee: $15.

Dogs, dogs and more dogs: Class is designed to help children care for their dog friend. Feeding, grooming, bathing, exercising and being safe around dogs will be covered.

There will be games, fun “talk about handouts,” videos and even a dog to interact with. A tour of the hospital and boarding facility is included. Parents are welcome. Sept. 12 and 14, 6:30-8 p.m. Fee: $25.

Save-A-Pet: Taught by the veterinarians at University Animal Hospital, class covers such areas as first aid, injuries, poisoning, household and environmental hazards and CPR. Tips on pet care and general health are also included as well as hands on CPR with the Resusci-dog (a canine version of the human ResusciAnnie).

There will be a question-and-answer segment as well as a tour of the hospital and boarding facility. PowerPoint presentation and an informative booklet are also included. For ages 15 to adult. Oct. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fee: $15.

Registration can be made online at www.tempe.gov/city-hall/community- services/classes- leagues (scroll down to “ On line Registration” and type in barcode. Then hit “register for classes”); in person at Recreation Offices, 3500 S. Rural Road; or by phone with credit card at University Animal Hospital, 480-968-9275.

Ask for Eva.