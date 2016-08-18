Sunset library talk explores election nuances

Will it be ‘Stronger Together’ or ‘Make America Great Again’?

As the presidential election looms large, West Chandler’s Sunset branch library will host “Electing the President: the Constitutional Process and History,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

It’s all part of the Chandler public libraries’ program dubbed FRANK Talks, a series of public conversations on issues of local and national importance, led by humanities scholars and experts on the talk topic. The goal of the talks is to inspire people to practice the skill of citizenship and to listen respectfully and engage thoughtfully with one another on important issues that affect the community. FRANK Talks are free for the public, and no registration is required.

Presidential elections generate a lot of heat, but don’t shed much light on the indirect layered-election process that the U.S. Constitution’s framers created.

Dr. T.J. Davis from the School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies at Arizona State University will address how and why the U.S. presidential election process works the way it does.

Chandler Sunset Library is at 4930 W. Ray Road. Information: chandlerlibrary.org.