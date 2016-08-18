Prestigious honor goes to Ellis

A longtime member of Tempe’s leadership elite, Shana Ellis, has been named the 33rd recipient of Tempe Community Council’s Don Carlos Humanitarian Award.

A former Tempe councilmember and current CEO/president of The Centers for Habilitation, Ellis will be among community awardees recognized at a ceremony and dinner Sept. 28 at the PERA Club in Tempe.

Presented in partnership with SRP, the award honors individuals who have given outstanding service to Tempe, benefitting the less fortunate in lasting ways and making Tempe a better place to live.

The award is named after Tempe’s founder, Charles Trumbull Hayden, known affectionately by Spanish-speaking pioneers as Don Carlos.

“For 33 years, TCC has had the privilege of calling attention to the great works of people like Shana Ellis who serve tirelessly and gracefully to make our community better, stronger and healthier,” said TCC Board President Kim Naig.

“She has been a tenacious advocate, providing a powerful voice and countless volunteer hours to address many of our city’s human service needs,” said Naig.

Among past honorees are former Tempe Mayor Neil G. Giuliano; former Arizona Representative Harry E. Mitchell; civic activist Pat Hatton; former Tempe Mayor Rudy Campbell; former vice mayor Don Cassano and his wife Bobbie Cassano; and Leonard Monti Sr.

In addition to Ellis, TCC will honor other outstanding citizens and community organizations at the Sept. 28 ceremony:

East Valley Women’s League: Guiding Light Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy;

Edward Baker: Spirit of Tempe Karma Volunteer Award; and

Carter Tyler Lindsay: Young Humanitarian Scholar Award and Scholarship.

The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at www.tempecommunitycouncil.org/don-carlos or by calling 480-858-2300 by Sept. 21.