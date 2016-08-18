Aug. 23 ‘Welcome Walk’ planned by ASU, Tempe

There seems to be very little disagreement: Tempe can be an exciting and safe place to visit, live and get an education, due in part to a longstanding collaboration between Arizona State University and the city of Tempe.

Each fall and spring, Tempe plays host to an influx of young people beginning or resuming their experience at ASU, primed by the weather, special events, a welcoming downtown and an active Tempe Town Lake.

Just prior to the start of classes at ASU, two events will focus on the responsibilities of individuals to their neighborhoods and to each other, promoting positive community relations through an environment that supports student success, neighborhood appreciation and safety.

ASU-Tempe Community Welcome Walk events will take place 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at locations near the campus.

With ASU and Tempe officials emphasizing that their top priority is the safety of everyone in the community, they note that collaboration and special attention to areas like public safety and transit are vital.

Representatives from the city of Tempe, Tempe Police Department, Tempe Fire Medical Rescue, ASU and ASU Police will knock on doors and visit with residents to talk about safety and how neighbors can support each other. Information about community resources and ASU contact information will be provided, in addition to a small gift for each household.