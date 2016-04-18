Dr. Jan Vesely, a deputy/assistant superintendent in Tucson’s Sunnyside School District and a veteran educator, has been offered a contract to succeed Kyrene Superintendent Dr. David Schauer, who retired following 20 years with the district.

Schauer vacated the office March 17, using accumulated vacation and other compensatory time to depart earlier than his announced June 30 formal departure.

In a statement issued April 10, Kyrene Board President Bernadette Coggins said it is anticipated that Vesely will accept the offer, terms of which will be negotiated, at an April 26 board meeting and start in the new job on July 1.

The 5-0 vote came during a special meeting April 7.

During Vesely’s tenure in Tucson, she was said to have led continuous improvement of the district’s Pre-K–12 curriculum, instruction, professional learning and assessment programs. Previously she held the positions of senior vice president for Pearson School Achievement Services and vice president for education services at Edison Learning.

Pearson provides contractual school-improvement guidance along with recommendations for school turnaround; Edison offers data analysis to help its clients monitor student progress and to develop strategies designed to help enhance principals’ professional abilities.

Her education career includes serving as a principal and principal supervisor in the Tucson Unified School District, and teacher and department chair in the Amphitheater Unified School District, also in Tucson.

Since Schauer announced his retirement last year, the Governing Board has worked with the firm of McPherson & Jacobson L.L.C. to assist in the recruitment and vetting of candidates.

Feedback received during the hiring process, which started late last year, was used by the Board in providing context to its deliberations and discussions on which candidate would the best fit for Kyrene, according to Coggins.

Of the 31 applications submitted, the board selected eight candidates to submit an application and provide a short video, resume and letters of reference. Four finalists were selected and participated in interviews with the board the week of March 28.

Coggins said the board was impressed with the qualities and experience of the applicants and thanked the finalists for their interest.

She said the board is confident that Vesely has the extensive experience, skills and exceptional leadership qualities to lead Kyrene into the future.