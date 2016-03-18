Dr. David Schauer, who has headed the Kyrene School District for the past 10 years, announced on Thursday that he was ending his role as district superintendent, “with deep regret,” effective immediately.

A letter signed by Schauer said the district’s governing board had requested that he use his accrued vacation days prior to the end of his current contract on June 30. He added that he will continue to serve as superintendent but will not work in the district office.

A discussion reportedly was underway among board members and administrative staff to determine who will act on Schauer’s behalf until a new superintendent is named. A search was launched earlier this year after Schauer announced his plan to leave the district on June 30, when his contract is due to end.

Schauer started with the district in 1996 as a principal. He became assistant superintendent in 2002 and became superintendent in 2006.