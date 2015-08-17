Teams fine-tuning strategies for approaching football opportunities

Watch for the Aztecs to play with more purpose, passion and pride this season, according to head coach Cory Nenaber.

“We have had over a year now to implement and start to solidify a new culture and philosophy, including new expectations in our football program,” said Nenaber. “Our mantra or slogan for the season is ‘complete submission’.”

The Aztecs had a great turnout in the spring, which carried over into summer, with the players lifting weights five days a week and having some extremely competitive seven-on-seven workouts.

All of which set the stage for a productive and successful summer football camp at Heber Mogollon High School, according to Nenaber.

“Our summer camp was very successful,” said Nenaber. “It was the best one I have ever had as a head coach.”

As part of their new mantra of complete submission, the team focused on three character traits: purpose, passion and pride.

“We do everything with a purpose or reason, whether it’s easy or whether it’s hard,” said Nenaber. “We believe we should do it with passion, giving it everything we’ve got.”

“Lastly, we need to carry ourselves and complete every task with pride,” said Nenaber. “It’s who we are and represents what we are all about.”

Everything on the field is mostly positive as well after the Aztecs returned several athletes who played significant minutes last season both on offense and defense, especially toward the end of the season, according to Nenaber.

“We are light years ahead of last season, both offensively and defensively,” said Nenaber—”Not only as far as what we can do scheme-wise but we have improved our strength level tremendously over the last year, to a man.”

“We have put in a ton of time and work in the offseason, and I believe these workouts have definitely improved our strength as a team.”

The Aztecs return nine offensive players and eight defensive players who played significant minutes

last season. One in particular is quarterback

Austin Freese who played most of the snaps towards the end of the season.

“We are going with Austin at quarterback hoping he can continue to improve this season and get the job done for us,” said Nenaber. “He’s got a canon for an arm, he can throw the rock, but most of all he a competitor. He hates to lose.”

“Austin is incredibly competitive and passionate when it comes to winning. He’s also an extraordinary athlete. Those are great attributes to have in a quarterback.”

On offense, the Aztec return running back Cameron Brice, who came on strong towards the end of the season averaging about five yards per carry.

The Aztecs are returning four out of their five starting offensive linemen according to Nenaber.

On defense, I think we are going to have some kids who will have big years for us too including Alex Sheppard, Riley Burgmeirer and Jake Clemmens,” said Nenaber.

As far as leadership on and off the field, coach Nenaber will be expecting his quarterback Austin Freese to lead the team.

“You have to be a leader if you are going to play quarterback,” said Nenaber. “There are some other positions where you don’t have be a leader and still be a starter, but not at quarterback.”

Nenaber is also looking for his offensive line to take on some of the leadership roles.

“Our offensive line including Austin Dixon, Logan Bashford, CJ Schrimpf, Brandon Arrington, Logan Smith, and Matt Fick had really bonded well together,” said Nenaber. “I’d like to see them take on a leadership role together by themselves. We want to be able to rely heavily on their work ethic, their passion and how much they have improved to really get things on track as a team.”

Corona has a lot of returning players who have been “through the fire” according to Nenaber and know how low it can be but he also has some younger players he expects to challenge for more playing time.

“We have this sophomore Kobee Marion who I think is going to push for some time,” said Nenaber. “For instance, junior running back Jaylen Bryant and juniors Dylan Connor and Kaden Carter on defense.”

The Aztecs still have a lot of work ahead of them including what to do when they are struggling during games.

“One of the areas we have to figure out is how to handle adversity,” said Nenaber. “It’s a learned trait that we are working on but it’s still something we need to improve on.”

“When things are not going our way or when things are not perfect during game situations, we need to rise to the occasion and figure it out together,” said Nenaber. “We need to find a solution instead of focusing on the problem.”

Corona will be facing off against some different teams this season.

“I think our schedule is a really good one,” said Nenaber. “We will be playing quality opponents which should results in some good games.”

“Our opener against Westwood is going to be an incredibly good test to see where we are at and where we need to go,” said Nenaber. “I’ve really been looking forward to this season.”

Corona’s first game is Aug. 28 at Westwood. Next up the Aztecs will be at home against St. Mary’s on Sept. 4.

Corona Girls Cross Country

Returning four of its top five runners, Corona’s girls cross country team is setting the goal to finish the season in the top three at the Division I state cross country meet.

It may be a lofty goal after losing Kelly Naumann, Corona’s top runner with a second place finish at state last season, to graduation. Naumann, on a running scholarship at Iowa State, will be joining Corona’s other star runner, Nathan Rodriguez, who is entering his second season as a Cyclone.

After Corona’s summer running camp, coach Ari Rodriguez is excited about the potential of his returning athletes and Corona’s incoming freshman runners.

“We have a lot of returning talent and leadership that will keep us focused and competitive,” said Rodriguez.

Leading the pack is junior Renee Clary, followed by seniors MacKenzie Harder and Alexis Artiaga. Sophomore Riley Wright is the fourth returning runner from last season’s team expected to have an impact this season.

“Renee took 20th at state last year,” said Rodriguez. “She has the potential to finish in the top 10 at state this year which would really help our team move up into the top three. She is definitely one to watch.”

“MacKenzie is our most consistent runner,” said Rodriguez. “Riley struggled with injury and illness at the end of the 2014 season but I expect her to continue this season and become one of our top varsity runners.”

“I anticipate Alexis and Riley will be fighting to be at the head of the pack after being pushed by MacKenzie and Renee as the season progresses.”

Rodriguez thinks he has two sophomore runners with the potential to move up the ranks this season as well: Abby Kordiak and Cybelle Cozart.

“Both Abby and Cybelle had strong track seasons last spring,” said Rodriguez. “Cybelle started to turn it on at the end of the track season and continued to put in a lot of work this summer. She is a definite up-and-comer for the team.”

Rodriguez is predicting Desert Vista and Xavier to once again be the teams to beat but thinks Corona has the potential to be very competitive with the rest of the top 10 teams in Division I.