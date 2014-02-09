Story by M.V. Moorhead

Photo by Billy Hardiman

Early on in rehearsals for Seton Catholic

Preparatory High School’s production of

Godspell, director Brigid O’Neill instructed her

cast members to develop a back-story for their roles.

This led Austin Weigel, who plays Jesus, to attempt a

modified fast intended to simulate the experience of

the 40 days in the desert.

Maya Chavez chose less of a stretch.

“I decided to become an aspiring rock star,” says

Chavez. “That wouldn’t even be a role for me.”

Indeed not. The 16-year-old Tempe resident

is already the veteran of rock band The Moment is

Aflame, which has toured to L.A.’s Whiskey a Go-Go.

In a less secular vein, Chavez notes, “I do choir

at Seton.”

Godspell uses both the pious and the worldly

side of Chavez’s personality—it’s a devotional musical

in which Chavez sings a burlesque-style number,

“Turn Back, O Man.”

The show, which was a hit on Broadway in 1976

and has been endlessly mounted by regional, college

and high school companies before being revived on

Broadway in 2011, is a retelling of the Gospel of St.

Matthew performed by clowns using street-theater

techniques like sight gags and topical references.

Each production is shaped, to some extent, by its

actors, who draw upon their own personalities to

build their characters.

“This production is very different than anything

Seton has ever done,” says Chavez. “It’s very

audience-involved.”

It’s the second show at Seton for Chavez, and

the first musical—she was in the non-musical Play

On last year. Not surprisingly, she hopes to pursue

music.

“I would like to go to college for music education

or music therapy,” says the Seton junior. But of

course, she wouldn’t say no to being a rock star.

Her castmate Hayley Pugh, on the other hand,

hopes to study biology or marine biology at college.

But she too says “I want to keep on singing.”

Pugh is responsible for two of Godspell’s

powerhouse numbers, “By My Side” and “We

Beseech Thee”—“The highest and the lowest songs

in the show,” notes the senior, a Phoenix Girls Choir

veteran.

It’s her fifth musical at the school—she played

one of the “Silly Girls” in Beauty and the Beast and

Auntie Em in The Wizard of Oz—and she’s appeared

in several of Seton’s non-musical productions as well.

But Godspell is different, Pugh asserts. “It’s a

fairly small cast, so it’s more of a community thing.

In a lot of the musicals, there’s like 40 kids, so

you don’t get to know everybody. But this is like a

family.”

Chavez echoes this. “There are only 18 of us, so

this cast is more of a family. It’s been an amazing

ride.”

The driver, so to speak, for said amazing ride is

director O’Neill, who’s been on the English faculty

at Seton for two years, but has only this year taken

charge of the school’s drama program.

The Buffalo, N.Y., native studied at St.

Bonaventure, Marquette and NAU but also did a stint

at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New

York City before deciding “I wanted more stability.”

Prior to her time at Seton, she taught at

Buffalo’s all-girl Immaculata Academy and directed

plays there.

For some shows they dressed girls in boys’

costumes; for others they borrowed actual boys from

a nearby all-boy school.

After such privations, working from a co-ed

talent pool like Seton’s must be breeze. Still, directing

Godspell required some hard choices. One was the

size of the cast.

Says O’Neill:

“The first thing I did, which was weird, was I

almost doubled the size of the cast. I’ve seen it done

with more than the original 10, and I don’t like that,

because it’s supposed to be this intimate thing.”

But in high school theater, “The musical is

when you’re supposed to get 40 or 50 kids in. So I

increased it to 18. I’m trying to walk the line between

keeping it intimate and getting more students

involved.”

Godspell plays through Feb. 14 at Seton Catholic

Preparatory High School.

For details go to setoncatholic.org.