Robots, Wonder Woman, solar energy and

Tempe school-science experiments all come

together in one funky ball of kinetic energy for

Geeks’ Night Out and Geek Week, presented by the

Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiative.

The city of Tempe and Downtown Tempe

Community are blending science, technology and fun

to celebrate the Arizona SciTech Festival.

It’s no secret: Tempe loves geeks. They’re smart,

fun and want to change the world for the better.

They’ve cured diseases, built robots and, yes, even

helped humanity get to Mars.

And Tempe is the leading producer of

technology jobs in Arizona.

Geeks and geek-wannabees can be part of a

special Third Thursday on Mill Avenue from 4:30

to 9 p.m. Feb. 20, themed to bring out the curiosity

within.

Phoenix Comicon, Desert Dolls Roller Derby,

Arizona Tardis of Dr. Who fame and other cosplay

groups will be there to add the fun to the science.

The event is family-friendly and, best of all, it’s

free.

Tempe students from preschool to the university

level will have several booths showing how the next

generation of skilled workers will use science to solve

the world’s problems (see related story on Page 10).

Jeremy Babendure, director of the Arizona

SciTech Festival, calls this kind of event “sneaky

science.”

People have so much fun they don’t even realize

they are learning.

Say event planners, there is no other night with

better people-watching in Tempe.

Some come in costumes so authentic you might

think you are in a movie. Wear a costume and join in

the Phoenix Comicon Costume Parade at 6 p.m.

Free music by student group the Mallet Masters

will join music groups including Captain Squeegee

for live performances.

At accompanying Geek Week Feb. 14-24, other

tech friendly events, exhibits and programs are

scheduled.

Check with Downtown Tempe Community for

more details.

-Kris Baxter-Ging