Robots, Wonder Woman, solar energy and
Tempe school-science experiments all come
together in one funky ball of kinetic energy for
Geeks’ Night Out and Geek Week, presented by the
Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiative.
The city of Tempe and Downtown Tempe
Community are blending science, technology and fun
to celebrate the Arizona SciTech Festival.
It’s no secret: Tempe loves geeks. They’re smart,
fun and want to change the world for the better.
They’ve cured diseases, built robots and, yes, even
helped humanity get to Mars.
And Tempe is the leading producer of
technology jobs in Arizona.
Geeks and geek-wannabees can be part of a
special Third Thursday on Mill Avenue from 4:30
to 9 p.m. Feb. 20, themed to bring out the curiosity
within.
Phoenix Comicon, Desert Dolls Roller Derby,
Arizona Tardis of Dr. Who fame and other cosplay
groups will be there to add the fun to the science.
The event is family-friendly and, best of all, it’s
free.
Tempe students from preschool to the university
level will have several booths showing how the next
generation of skilled workers will use science to solve
the world’s problems (see related story on Page 10).
Jeremy Babendure, director of the Arizona
SciTech Festival, calls this kind of event “sneaky
science.”
People have so much fun they don’t even realize
they are learning.
Say event planners, there is no other night with
better people-watching in Tempe.
Some come in costumes so authentic you might
think you are in a movie. Wear a costume and join in
the Phoenix Comicon Costume Parade at 6 p.m.
Free music by student group the Mallet Masters
will join music groups including Captain Squeegee
for live performances.
At accompanying Geek Week Feb. 14-24, other
tech friendly events, exhibits and programs are
scheduled.
Check with Downtown Tempe Community for
more details.
-Kris Baxter-Ging
Thank you for your blog article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
insurancewhisper