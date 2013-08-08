How our photographer gained a spot among the media’s elite

Story by Don Kirkland

Photo by Billy Hardiman

5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5 — I had rolled out of bed

a half hour earlier, knowing it would be a hectic

week with our upcoming edition ready to burst at

the seams. Stories, photos and ads had been flooding

in, so I wasn’t eager to take on any additional predeadline

projects.

But something our photographer had said to me

on Saturday morning as we sorted through 350 or so

pictures he had taken of the Corona del Sol football

team, and which I had dismissed because it seemed

an unrealistic undertaking, was nagging at me again.

Wouldn’t it be great, he’d suggested, if he

could get in to take photos when President Obama

arrived in town on Tuesday. This coming from an

(almost) 17-year-old high school student with lots

of enthusiasm but not much concept at the time of

what it would take to get him cleared, credentialed

and ready to go on assignment on barely a day’s notice—to

photograph the president of the United States, that is.

The more I thought about it, though, they more I

thought, hey, it really would be great for him to have such an

experience, and of course a nice opportunity to show that we

can occasionally go beyond our routine coverage boundaries

for something, well, pretty significant newswise.

So I called a contact at Tempe PD, Molly Enright, who

emailed some excellent suggestions, one of which involved

the public information director at the Tempe Union High

School District, Linda Littell.

That turned out to be the mother lode.

Linda forwarded the media application materials

she’d received from the White House (Obama’s planned

destination, Desert Vista High School, is part of the Tempe

district, and thus part of Linda’s PR domain). That document,

produced for online submission, was designed to go to

Noreen Kassam, a member of the White House advance team

for presidential visits.

And then the unexpected happened. Within

an hour came Noreen’s response: “He’s good to

go.”

So that’s the short version of how Warner

Ranch resident, Horizon Community

Learning Center junior—and Wrangler News

photographer—Billy Hardiman managed to join

Republic photographers like Tom Tingle and

David Kadlubowski, plus a who’s-who of local

and worldwide media notables, for what turned

out to be an experience of a lifetime.

To all those who helped make it happen:

A huge thank-you. From all of us at Wrangler

News.