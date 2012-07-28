Their careers may have only recently started, but three graduates of the Public Relations Lab at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications already have achieved a major milestone.

The grads, Cassidy Olson, Rachel Steingard and Samantha Womer, comprise the creative team being credited with developing a community-wide, educational approach to curbing underage drinking. The campaign has been nominated for honors as part of a PR News Platinum Awards Competition honoring top public-relations initiatives by corporations, agencies and nonprofits worldwide.

The team was led by Dr. Fran Matera, the PR Lab’s faculty adviser.

Tempe Coalition, a partnership between Tempe Community Council and the city of Tempe, launched the campaign, titled 21 or Too Young, with the help of the Cronkite school in December 2011.

The campaign included public service announcements in theaters, billboards, community events, wristbands and pledges.

Awards will be announced Sept. 14 in New York City.