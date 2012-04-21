Tim Bricker, president and CEO of Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, has assumed the same duties for Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Bricker’s transition into the new role comes at the same time Patty White, former president and CEO of Chandler Regional, moves to St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center to replace Linda Hunt as president and CEO.

As part of the market’s leadership changes, Hunt will focus solely on matters affecting Dignity Health Arizona.

Said Bricker of his added responsibilities at Chandler Regional:

“This hospital has a rich history more than 50 years in the making and I am honored to become a part of it. History is even playing out now as we work to expand our facility and better serve the healthcare needs of the community. It’s a great time to be at Chandler Regional.”

Prior to joining Dignity Health’s East Valley hospitals, Bricker built a record of healthcare experience spanning more than 20 years.

In his most recent position, he served as a consultant helping hospitals around the country develop strategies and improve their operations.

Prior to his consultant role, Bricker served as the executive vice president of Cascade Healthcare Community, Inc., a hospital system in Bend, Ore., and as CEO/administrator at Alta View Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He has served in a number of leadership roles in community organizations, including board positions with the Sandy City Chamber of Commerce in Utah; East Valley Partnership; and with an independent K-8 school.

Bricker was a member of Gilbert Leadership Class XX. He has also been involved with United Way of Utah and has led healthy-community initiatives in partnership with local service organizations, community leaders and residents.

Bricker received his bachelor’s degree in Public and International Affairs from Princeton University and his master’s in Health Sciences Administration from the University of Michigan.